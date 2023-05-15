Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have compiled a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).
- St. Louis has gone 9-15 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.
- St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-18-1).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-13
|10-12
|9-7
|7-17
|11-19
|5-5
