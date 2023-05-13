Alex Verdugo will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (22-17) on Saturday, May 13, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at Fenway Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (3-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win five times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

