Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) match up with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Knicks beat the Heat, 112-103, on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson poured in a team-high 38 points for the Knicks, and Butler had 19 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19 7 9 4 2 0 Bam Adebayo 18 8 2 1 1 0 Duncan Robinson 17 1 1 2 0 5

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 38 9 7 0 0 4 RJ Barrett 26 7 2 0 1 3 Julius Randle 24 5 5 1 0 4

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo posts 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Butler averages a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus is posting 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10), and posts 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson tops the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks receive 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 28.7 5.8 5 1.7 0.8 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 26.5 5 5.9 1.5 0.1 2.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.6 9.2 3.7 1 0.6 0 RJ Barrett NY 20.1 4.7 3 0.9 0.2 2 Julius Randle NY 15.1 7.2 3.3 0.5 0.1 1.6 Kyle Lowry MIA 10 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.9 1.4

