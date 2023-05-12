The Boston Red Sox (22-16) host the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are on the back of a series split with the Braves, and the Cardinals a series win over the Cubs.

The probable starters are James Paxton for the Red Sox and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (0-0) takes the mound first for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .364 against him this season. He has a 7.20 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings over his one games.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 34-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

