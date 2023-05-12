Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Red Sox on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Alex Verdugo, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Fenway Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .306/.389/.544 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has collected 45 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .308/.380/.500 on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 9
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has collected 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashing .248/.302/.538 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.