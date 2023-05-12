Braves vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
A pair of the league's top hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (25-12) and Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) play at 7:07 PM ET on Friday, at Rogers Centre. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .347 batting average (second in league) for the Braves, while Matt Chapman ranks third at .338.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (4-0) for the Braves and Chris Bassitt (4-2) for the Blue Jays.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- The Braves' Strider (4-0) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .925.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.28, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .197 batting average against him.
- Bassitt heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Bassitt will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- The 34-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.200 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
