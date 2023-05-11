The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Over (226)
  • The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 58.5% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 2 or more (62.5%).
  • Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).
  • The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
  • The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has taken (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver scores 115.8 points per game and allow 112.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
  • With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
  • The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
  • Denver attempts 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

