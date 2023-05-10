The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 13.4 more points than the total for this contest.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

