Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (46.7%).
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- Offensively, New York is posting 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is ceding 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).
- In terms of assists, the Knicks are averaging just 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).
- The Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They own a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been threes (30.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.
