On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .248.

Rosario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.

In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings