Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on May 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3).
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|10
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .308/.393/.552 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.370/.543 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
