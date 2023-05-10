The St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) and the Chicago Cubs (17-19) will go head to head on Wednesday, May 10 at Wrigley Field, with Jordan Montgomery getting the nod for the Cardinals and Justin Steele toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.29 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (5-0, 1.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 20 games this season and won nine (45%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-11 record (winning 45% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cubs have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 6-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +450 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.