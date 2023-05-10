Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .217 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This year, Knizner has totaled at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Knizner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
