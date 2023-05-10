Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .217 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Knizner has totaled at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Knizner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
