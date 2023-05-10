Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .217 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

This year, Knizner has totaled at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Knizner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

