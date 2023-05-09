Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 2-1. The Stars are the favorite, with -140 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +120 moneyline odds.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 8-16-24 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

