Devils vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as the underdog in this matchup, with +130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-150).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-150)
|Hurricanes (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have gone 40-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New Jersey has a 27-10 record (winning 73.0% of its games).
- The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This season the Hurricanes have been an underdog 15 times, and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has not hit the over in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Devils create the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 289 this season.
- The Devils are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Carolina's most recent 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 8.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.