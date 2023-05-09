Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props are listed for Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 43 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .312/.399/.565 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .239/.317/.431 on the year.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .298/.369/.556 on the season.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.348/.395 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
