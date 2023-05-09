When the Chicago Cubs (17-18) and St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) match up at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 9, Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +700 - 4th

