Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 58 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .260 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (188 total runs).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.237).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (3-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday, May 1 against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Morton will try to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning

