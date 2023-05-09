How to Watch the Braves vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 58 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .260 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (188 total runs).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.237).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (3-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday, May 1 against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Morton is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Morton will try to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
