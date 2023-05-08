The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .248 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this year (16 of 33), with multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In eight games this season (24.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings