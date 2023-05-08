The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .248 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this year (16 of 33), with multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In eight games this season (24.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
