Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .232.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), with at least two hits nine times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 10 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
