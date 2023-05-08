The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .232.
  • Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), with at least two hits nine times (26.5%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in 10 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
