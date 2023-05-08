MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, May 8
Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (16-18) host the Detroit Tigers (15-18)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-198
|+166
|7.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) take on the Colorado Rockies (14-21)
The Rockies will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+150
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Baltimore Orioles (22-12) face the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+154
|8.5
The New York Yankees (18-17) host the Oakland Athletics (8-27)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.242 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-194
|+164
|8.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Chicago Cubs (17-17) face the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24)
The Cardinals will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.321 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+109
|7
The Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14)
The Dodgers will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (9-26) play host to the Chicago White Sox (12-23)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (19-16) take on the Houston Astros (17-17)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) host the Miami Marlins (17-18)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.420 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-202
|+170
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (17-17) host the Texas Rangers (20-13)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-172
|+145
|7.5
The San Francisco Giants (15-18) take on the Washington Nationals (14-20)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.346 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-224
|+185
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.