Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes six players listed, as the Heat ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

Last time out, the Heat bested the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 28 points, while Jalen Brunson put up 20 for the Knicks.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

The Heat have been racking up 116.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

While the Knicks are posting 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 103.7 points per contest.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and concede 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.