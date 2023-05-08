The Chicago Cubs (17-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) will clash on Monday, May 8 at Wrigley Field, with Marcus Stroman getting the ball for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-130). The over/under for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 10 out of the 19 games, or 52.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 3-5 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Cardinals have won in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 4th

