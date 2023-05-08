Monday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (17-17) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at 7:40 PM (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (156 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule