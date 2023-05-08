Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in five games this season (17.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (10.3%).
- In 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
