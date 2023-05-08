Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .205.

Knizner has picked up a hit in seven games this year (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Knizner has had an RBI in three games this year.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

