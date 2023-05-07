Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Alex Faedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .268.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 11 games this season (34.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Faedo will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
