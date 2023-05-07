Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Faedo starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.