On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .241 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (27.3%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (15.2%).
  • In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Faedo makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.