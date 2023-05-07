Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .234 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Carlson has had a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Carlson has an RBI in seven of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 10 of 25 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings