The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to play the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead in the series. Bookmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-135).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-135) Hurricanes (+115) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 39 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, New Jersey has gone 32-16 (winning 66.7%).

The Devils have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This season the Hurricanes have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 262 (15th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey's past 10 contests have not gone over once.

During the last 10 games, the Devils have scored 3.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

The Devils are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

Over their past 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.