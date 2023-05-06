Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Edman has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including four multi-run games (12.9%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
