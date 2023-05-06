Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Carlson has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings