Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Tigers on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 39 hits with 14 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .312/.403/.520 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .255/.333/.461 slash line so far this season.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Báez Stats
- Baez has five doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 15 RBI (27 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .260/.322/.394 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Matt Vierling Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Vierling Stats
- Matt Vierling has 26 hits with six doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.337/.400 on the year.
Vierling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
