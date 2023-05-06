Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) will host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 6, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Tigers have +170 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-210) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 5-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.