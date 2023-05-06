How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .411 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .258 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (139 total).
- The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.471).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wainwright will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 41-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
