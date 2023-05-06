Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (14.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Turnbull (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
