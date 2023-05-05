Player props can be found for Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 30-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.34), 42nd in WHIP (1.229), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Giants Apr. 24 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 18 4.0 10 7 7 2 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 13 6.1 6 2 2 5 2 at Brewers Apr. 8 7.0 3 0 0 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 36 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .300/.396/.500 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .265/.345/.480 so far this season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Báez Stats

Baez has five doubles, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .240/.300/.350 slash line so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

Matt Vierling Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vierling Stats

Matt Vierling has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.323/.402 so far this season.

Vierling Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Matt Vierling or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.