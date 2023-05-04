Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
- In 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
