The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.496) and OPS (.891) this season.
  • He ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 30 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, April 26, the righty went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.