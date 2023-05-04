Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .244.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.3%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Canning (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
