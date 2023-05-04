Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .242 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Carlson has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
