The Los Angeles Angels (17-14) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, May 4 at 1:15 PM ET. Griffin Canning will get the ball for the Angels, while Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (1-0, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cardinals and Angels game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Gorman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 16 times and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Angels have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.