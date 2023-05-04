The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .264 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 60.0% of his games this year (15 of 25), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (16.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (28.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings