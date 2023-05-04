The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .239 with four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Riley has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (14 of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%).

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings