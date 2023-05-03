The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.039, fueled by an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 22 of 30 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (46.7%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (36.7%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (60.0%), including six games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (50.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (75.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings