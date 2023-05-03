Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 3, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this contest.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 153 points in 82 games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has picked up 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|1
|2
|3
|3
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 104 points this season have come via 37 goals and 67 assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
