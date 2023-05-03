Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) will face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Angels (-140). The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 1.85 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have gone 11-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

