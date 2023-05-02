Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .348.
  • DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, DeJong has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 7
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Sandoval (2-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.