Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .348.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, DeJong has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sandoval (2-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
