Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 110th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In six games this year, he has homered (20.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Albies has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
